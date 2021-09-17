Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Sell

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

