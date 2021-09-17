Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Sell

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.83. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

