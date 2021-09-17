Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

