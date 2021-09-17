Zacks Investment Research Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GHM opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $4,388,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 101.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

