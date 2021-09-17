Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to “Buy”

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. 9,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,004. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

