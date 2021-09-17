Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content is contributing well. Also, strength across the digital measurement category is aiding growth in the Audience Measurement revenues. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $20.08 on Monday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,112,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 68,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

