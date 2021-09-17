Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.