Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,064. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

