ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.80

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 107969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $12,095,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

