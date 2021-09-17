ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,950,974 shares of company stock worth $1,533,948,229. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

