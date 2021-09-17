Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.54 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $994.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

