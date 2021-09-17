Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Zuora stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,758. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,475. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

