$0.08 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

