-$0.09 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEXO shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
HEXO remained flat at $$2.04 on Friday. 6,064,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,922. HEXO has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.
