$0.15 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 648,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,120. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

