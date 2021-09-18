-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMBL. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. 377,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

