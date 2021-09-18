$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 2,407,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,176. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

