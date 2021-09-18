-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

ACRS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 1,490,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.