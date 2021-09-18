$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ACM Research by 619.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 521.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

