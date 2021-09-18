$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 45.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

