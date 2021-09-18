-$0.55 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

