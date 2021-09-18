0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $712,109.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00134441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

