-$1.07 EPS Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.14). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.42. 9,419,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,707. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

