$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,014,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

