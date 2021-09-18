$1.19 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 715,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,458. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

