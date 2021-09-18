$1.26 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $629.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

