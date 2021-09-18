$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,405. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.90 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

