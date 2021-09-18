$1.71 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $168.97. The company had a trading volume of 632,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,439. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.