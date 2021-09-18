$1.71 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $168.97. The company had a trading volume of 632,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,439. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

