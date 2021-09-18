$10.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SRNE stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

