$12.53 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.16 million and the highest is $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.72. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

