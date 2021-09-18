$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $128.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $489.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 326,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

