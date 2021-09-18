13,526 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,668. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $164.03 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.36.

