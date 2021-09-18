$147.65 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $147.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $555.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,233. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $216.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.