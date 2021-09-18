$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.40 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $14,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 38.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

