$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $165.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.09 million and the highest is $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $651.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $149.59. 857,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,963. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

