1,670 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

