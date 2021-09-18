1,775 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

