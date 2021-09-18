17,791 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,791 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in NOV by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.