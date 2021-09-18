1,781 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,298 shares of company stock worth $7,414,412. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

