$183.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $183.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.40 million to $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $186.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $730.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

