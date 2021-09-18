1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Purchases $973,500.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $5,376,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $3,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $1,835,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

