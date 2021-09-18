19,032 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $91.93 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $95.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

