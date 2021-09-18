$227.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $227.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.40 million and the lowest is $224.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 500,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

