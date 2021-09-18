$230.08 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $230.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.53 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $894.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 346,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

