2,300 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 931.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 116,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

