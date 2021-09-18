2,502 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $9,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,441,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 119,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GNOG. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

GNOG stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.