$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $256.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

