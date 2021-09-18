25,746 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.