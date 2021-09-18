$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report $258.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

XM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.59. 1,124,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,428. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

