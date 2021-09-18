28,000 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $236,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $459.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 5.05. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

